UniCoin (UNIC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $0.00

UniCoin (CURRENCY:UNIC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, UniCoin has traded flat against the dollar. UniCoin has a market capitalization of $542,864.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of UniCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniCoin coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UniCoin

UniCoin (UNIC) is a coin. UniCoin’s total supply is 3,057,099 coins. UniCoin’s official Twitter account is @SaveUNICOINs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UniCoin is unicoins.tumblr.com

Buying and Selling UniCoin

UniCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

