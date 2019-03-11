UDR, Inc. (UDR) Stake Lifted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,396 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in UDR were worth $14,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,516,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,759,370,000 after acquiring an additional 135,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,516,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,759,370,000 after acquiring an additional 135,997 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 42,605,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,722,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,737,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,217,828,000 after acquiring an additional 326,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,198,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,903,000 after buying an additional 840,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $44.89 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.57.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). UDR had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Sunday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

In other news, Director Lynne B. Sagalyn sold 4,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $192,876.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,884.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 495,761 shares in the company, valued at $22,140,686.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,289 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,176. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

