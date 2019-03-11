TWIST One Day Trading Volume Hits $114.00 (TWIST)

TWIST (CURRENCY:TWIST) traded 42.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. In the last seven days, TWIST has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TWIST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. TWIST has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $114.00 worth of TWIST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TWIST alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.20 or 0.02139070 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009961 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000487 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000349 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Invacio (INV) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000823 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TWIST Coin Profile

TWIST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2015. TWIST’s total supply is 219,246,204 coins. TWIST’s official Twitter account is @twist_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . TWIST’s official website is twist.network

Buying and Selling TWIST

TWIST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TWIST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TWIST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TWIST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TWIST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TWIST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.