Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA) Stake Decreased by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA cut its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,281,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720,000 shares during the period. Twenty-First Century Fox comprises about 21.4% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $2,467,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 64,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Twenty-First Century Fox from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Vertical Group raised Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $50.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.29. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $51.27.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 44.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Twenty-First Century Fox’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

