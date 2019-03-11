Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st.

Shares of FOX opened at $50.21 on Friday. Twenty-First Century Fox has a 1-year low of $34.94 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter.

In other Twenty-First Century Fox news, EVP Gerson Zweifach sold 36,007 shares of Twenty-First Century Fox stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,779,105.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,143.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the fourth quarter worth about $3,944,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 91.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 27.3% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 17,320,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,662 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 96.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 159,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 78,421 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

