TTM Technologies (TTMI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.67.

TTMI stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $19.91.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.84 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.10%. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $81,031.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,731 shares in the company, valued at $297,019.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Pereira sold 5,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $67,940.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,183.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,268 shares of company stock worth $384,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

