TTM Technologies (TTMI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.67.
TTMI stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $19.91.
In other news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $81,031.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,731 shares in the company, valued at $297,019.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Pereira sold 5,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $67,940.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,183.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,268 shares of company stock worth $384,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000.
TTM Technologies Company Profile
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.
