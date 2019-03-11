TriMas Corp (TRS) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRS. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 594,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after purchasing an additional 228,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,136,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,335,000 after purchasing an additional 116,897 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 33.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 87,800 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 70.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 84,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 5,956.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 69,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $80,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of TriMas from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $30.88 on Monday. TriMas Corp has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. TriMas had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $211.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TriMas Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy, and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures industrial closure products, including steel drum and plastic enclosures, plastic drum closures, and plastic pail dispensers and plugs; and specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets, as well as specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars, and dispensing pumps for the food and beverage markets.

