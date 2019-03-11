Trex Company Inc (TREX) Holdings Boosted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Trex were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Trex by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 1,283.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trex by 1,984.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Trex by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James E. Cline sold 13,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,051,935.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,378.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 4,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $330,442.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,615.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.87. 548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,588. Trex Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $90.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 45.17%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TREX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $71.00) on shares of Trex in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

