Trevena (TRVN) Shares Gap Down to $1.41

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.52, but opened at $1.41. Trevena shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 3155 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trevena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.54.

The company has a market cap of $119.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, CEO Maxine Gowen bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Leon O. Moulder, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Trevena by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trevena by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 133,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Trevena by 17.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 80,437 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Trevena by 67.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 350,600 shares during the period. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include OLINVO injection, a G protein biased ligand of the µ opioid receptor that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the µ opioid receptor that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure.

