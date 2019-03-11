Tower House Partners LLP Invests $52.25 Million in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) Stock

Tower House Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 225,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,249,000. Bio-Rad Laboratories comprises about 100.0% of Tower House Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tower House Partners LLP owned about 0.75% of Bio-Rad Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,282,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.29.

In related news, CFO Christine A. Tsingos sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $349,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $97,227.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,502.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,027 shares of company stock worth $1,267,916. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BIO traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $308.05. 2,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,245. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.05 and a fifty-two week high of $345.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.21.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

