Tourmaline Oil (TOU) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at Raymond James

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$20.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$15.84 and a 52-week high of C$26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 13.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.92 per share, with a total value of C$44,794.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,499,740 shares in the company, valued at C$188,132,241.37. Also, Director John William Elick sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.43, for a total transaction of C$26,145.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 26,490 shares of company stock worth $452,379.

Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Peace River High, Alberta Deep Basin, and NEBC Montney areas.

