Tortoise Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 170,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 23,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 330,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 47,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 46,721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.72. 34,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,436,695. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $48.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

