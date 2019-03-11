Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 145,650 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 145,650 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 22,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 82,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 40,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.12. 34,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,525,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $56.83 and a 52-week high of $87.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.53.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls.

