TIM Participacoes SA (TSU) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,278 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TIM Participacoes were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSU. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in TIM Participacoes during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in TIM Participacoes during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TIM Participacoes during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of TIM Participacoes in a research note on Monday, February 4th. New Street Research downgraded TIM Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TIM Participacoes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TIM Participacoes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of TSU opened at $15.09 on Monday. TIM Participacoes SA has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that TIM Participacoes SA will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, and multimedia messaging services; and insurance services.

