THETA (THETA) Trading Up 25% Over Last Week

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. THETA has a market cap of $155.30 million and $56.82 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00003985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit, OKEx, DDEX and Binance. Over the last week, THETA has traded 25% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $650.61 or 0.16696609 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000356 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00045626 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00001521 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00018521 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (THETA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, Fatbtc, WazirX, OKEx, Binance, Bithumb, Gate.io, Upbit, IDEX, Huobi, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

