The GEO Group (GEO) Earns Hold Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The GEO Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

Shares of The GEO Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.43. 47,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.24). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $599.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The GEO Group’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in The GEO Group by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,422,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The GEO Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,935,000 after acquiring an additional 145,658 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The GEO Group by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 23,504 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in The GEO Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 582,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,476,000 after acquiring an additional 83,738 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,931,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

