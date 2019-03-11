TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) will post $40,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. TG Therapeutics also posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $160,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $200,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $170,000.00, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $200,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGTX. BidaskClub raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $6.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.07. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $17.35.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 37,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $153,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 127,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

