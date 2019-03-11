Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Shares of TGH traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $11.28. 70,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,644. The company has a market capitalization of $633.21 million, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Textainer Group has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $19.65.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.41 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 5.79%. Textainer Group’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 37,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 15,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.