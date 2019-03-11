Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Allegheny Technologies worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,854,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 2,107.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,093,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,119 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,239,000. Ashler Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,615,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,684,000 after purchasing an additional 554,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ATI stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.18. The company had a trading volume of 53,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,239. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $30.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.84 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

In other news, Director Barabara S. Jeremiah sold 7,500 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $192,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,833 shares in the company, valued at $866,463.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Harshman sold 10,780 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $314,021.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,542 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

