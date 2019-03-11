Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Westrock Co (WRK)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Westrock were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Westrock by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth $3,554,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth $993,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Westrock by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,075,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Westrock alerts:

In other Westrock news, CFO Ward H. Dickson purchased 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.94 per share, with a total value of $100,351.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Currey M. Russell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.56. 237,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.40. Westrock Co has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $67.96.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Westrock had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Westrock from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Westrock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/texas-permanent-school-fund-has-1-93-million-holdings-in-westrock-co-wrk.html.

Westrock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.