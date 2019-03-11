Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Holdings in Uniti Group Inc (UNIT)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1,578.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,091,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,739 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Uniti Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 341,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,652. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. Uniti Group Inc has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Cowen downgraded Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Uniti Group presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $20.57.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2018, Uniti owns 5.4 million fiber strand miles, approximately 850 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

