Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Holdings Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Tetra Tech worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Tetra Tech by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 352,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,074,000 after buying an additional 32,296 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 108,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Tetra Tech by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Tetra Tech by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 4,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $235,041.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,682.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $220,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,338. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.53. 306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,461. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $72.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $553.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.46 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

