TELUS Co. (TU) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 78.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,702 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in TELUS by 5,781.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,280,827 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,047 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in TELUS by 14.1% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,304,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $157,327,000 after acquiring an additional 409,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TELUS by 28.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,743,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,219,000 after acquiring an additional 385,829 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in TELUS by 55.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 876,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,284,000 after acquiring an additional 311,482 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in TELUS by 4,206.0% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 251,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 245,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TU shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $35.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $37.70.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.14%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.4098 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 76.64%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

