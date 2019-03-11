Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) VP Sells $1,450,546.18 in Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) VP John Deren sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.18, for a total value of $1,450,546.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,064.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of TFX opened at $286.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $226.02 and a 1-year high of $297.59.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $641.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.06 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 8.20%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.74%.

TFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teleflex from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $287.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 915,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $236,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth about $104,380,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,357,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $350,812,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

