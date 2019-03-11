Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 31,345 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Tekla Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,345 shares during the period. Sarepta Therapeutics accounts for about 0.9% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $20,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 67.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,793,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,701,000 after buying an additional 723,542 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,705,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16,917.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 408,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,964,000 after buying an additional 406,022 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 55.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,382,000 after buying an additional 379,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 56.6% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 817,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,101,000 after buying an additional 295,582 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $267.00 price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.55.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, SVP David T. Howton sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $9,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,679,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $22,089,950. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.50. 18,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,273. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 7.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 2.14.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.83 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.67% and a negative net margin of 89.46%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

