Tecnoglass (TGLS) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Dougherty & Co set a $13.00 price objective on Tecnoglass and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.29 million, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $97.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.14 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 3.99%. Analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $50,709.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,803.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 8,803.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 53,258 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 117.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 51,671 shares in the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. It offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass.

