TechShares Price Reaches $0.32 on Exchanges (THS)

TechShares (CURRENCY:THS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. TechShares has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of TechShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TechShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TechShares has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00091340 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00015952 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000562 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 73.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000261 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About TechShares

TechShares (THS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 28th, 2016. TechShares’ total supply is 646,359,158 coins. The official website for TechShares is www.techsharescommunity.com

Buying and Selling TechShares

TechShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TechShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TechShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TechShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

