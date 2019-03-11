Target Co. (TGT) Stake Lowered by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 749 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Target to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

Shares of Target stock opened at $75.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.72. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

