Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Director Dick Allen Sells 6,300 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Dick Allen sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $395,199.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,381. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $70.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 0.49.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 204.32%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 155,314 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 397.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
