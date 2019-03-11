Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Director Dick Allen Sells 6,300 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Dick Allen sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $395,199.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,381. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $70.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 204.32%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 155,314 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 397.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Director Dick Allen Sells 6,300 Shares” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/tandem-diabetes-care-inc-tndm-director-dick-allen-sells-6300-shares.html.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.