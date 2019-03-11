Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Nomura

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its target price boosted by Nomura to $16.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.07.

SNDX stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.38.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.02). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,185.75% and a negative return on equity of 91.11%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,757,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after buying an additional 87,028 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 821,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 14,417 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 350,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 176,998 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 560.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 237,000 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive or HR+, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative or HER2-, and breast cancer; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trial.

