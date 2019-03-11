Superdry’s (SDRY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Superdry (LON:SDRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective (down from GBX 475 ($6.21)) on shares of Superdry in a report on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective (down from GBX 900 ($11.76)) on shares of Superdry in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Superdry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 981.43 ($12.82).

Get Superdry alerts:

Shares of LON:SDRY opened at GBX 515 ($6.73) on Monday. Superdry has a 12 month low of GBX 1,438 ($18.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,102 ($27.47).

In other Superdry news, insider Sarah Wood bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.34) per share, with a total value of £51,125 ($66,803.87). Also, insider Minnow Powell bought 2,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, with a total value of £9,958.90 ($13,013.07). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,138,510.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.