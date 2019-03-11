Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes $1.36 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $40.40. The company had a trading volume of 16,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,744,457. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $45.74.

