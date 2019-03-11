Stifel Financial Corp Has $112.27 Million Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,034,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,740 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $112,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Raymond James upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “mkt perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Macquarie downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.20.

In related news, SVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,828.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward C. Hutcheson, Jr. acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.95 per share, with a total value of $41,282.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,981,106.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.88. 9,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,210. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $121.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.44.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.12%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 65,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

