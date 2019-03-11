Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Position in Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.18% of Intuit worth $90,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 301,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,982 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,289,000 after acquiring an additional 59,717 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit stock traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $250.13. 23,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,567. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.51 and a fifty-two week high of $252.20. The company has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.44. Intuit had a return on equity of 55.29% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.50%.

In related news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.96, for a total value of $1,016,503.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,550 shares in the company, valued at $883,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.94, for a total value of $689,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,184.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,934,208 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.11.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

