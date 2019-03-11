Stephens Inc. AR Sells 28,433 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,433 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth approximately $33,116,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth approximately $30,740,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth approximately $22,552,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NeoGenomics by 22.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,079,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,960,000 after acquiring an additional 929,697 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 716.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,225,000 after buying an additional 927,403 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,032. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 146.38 and a beta of 0.79.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven C. Jones sold 14,621 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $281,308.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 241,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,520.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 30,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $587,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,098,669 shares of company stock worth $135,041,236. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEO shares. Scotiabank restated an “average” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, and other clinical laboratories.

