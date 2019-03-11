Stephens Inc. AR Purchases Shares of 23,625 Ares Management Corp (ARES)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ffcm LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ares Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ares Management from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of ARES stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $23.40. 314,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,714. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.58. Ares Management Corp has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $24.44.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The asset manager reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $247.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Corp will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/stephens-inc-ar-purchases-shares-of-23625-ares-management-corp-ares.html.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.