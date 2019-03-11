Stephen W. Wilson Sells 4,956 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Stock

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) insider Stephen W. Wilson sold 4,956 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.96, for a total value of $971,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.44. 363,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,918. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a one year low of $156.40 and a one year high of $197.76.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $578.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.56 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $208.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Scotiabank set a $183.00 price target on AvalonBay Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,158 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 21 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

