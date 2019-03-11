State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 36,388 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36,388 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. FMR LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 35.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,285,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,682,000 after acquiring an additional 336,985 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $44,356,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,686,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,027,000 after acquiring an additional 109,978 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 226,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,521,000 after acquiring an additional 105,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,931.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 95,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,042,000 after acquiring an additional 91,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty to $318.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.80.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $307.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,651. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $199.15 and a 12 month high of $322.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 33.75%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

