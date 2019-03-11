State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Position in Msci Inc (MSCI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,253 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Msci were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Msci by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Msci by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Msci by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Msci by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Msci by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Macquarie set a $188.00 target price on shares of Msci and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Msci from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Msci to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $184.00 target price on shares of Msci and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.14, for a total value of $3,327,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,999 shares in the company, valued at $16,988,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Msci stock traded up $1.59 on Monday, reaching $184.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,556. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $134.28 and a fifty-two week high of $193.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. Msci had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 125.73%. The business had revenue of $361.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. Msci’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

