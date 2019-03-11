State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 603.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. Zacks Investment Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI cut Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $546.04 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $615.84.

NYSE MTD traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $682.75. 191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,304. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $500.74 and a 1-year high of $701.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.11. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 94.57% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $817.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 404 shares in the company, valued at $268,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.50, for a total value of $692,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,668,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,995 shares of company stock valued at $100,997,450 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

