State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,734 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 881 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 814 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 5,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 903 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $294.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cooper Companies to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens raised Cooper Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $282.00 target price on Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.90.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $289.67. 40,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,112. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Cooper Companies Inc has a one year low of $216.47 and a one year high of $299.00.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.38. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 5.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

