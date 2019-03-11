State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,835 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.09% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2,744.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,402,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,121 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 272.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $136,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,637.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Knox Singleton sold 13,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $410,236.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,291.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HR traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.44. 1,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,924. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.98.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $113.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.17 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 76.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

