Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $9.90 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 175,609 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $9,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $110.27. 378,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,969. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.37 and a 52 week high of $118.62.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.43 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.88.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/standard-life-aberdeen-plc-has-9-90-million-stake-in-ppg-industries-inc-ppg.html.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.