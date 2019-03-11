Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $11.52 Million Position in BT Group plc (BT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its holdings in BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 773,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 111,500 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in BT Group were worth $11,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BT. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in BT Group by 247.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,127 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BT Group in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in BT Group in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in BT Group by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BT Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BT stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.18. 30,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. BT Group plc has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Several research firms have weighed in on BT. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

