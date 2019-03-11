Standard Chartered (SCBFF) Upgraded to Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a sell rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Investec downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.28. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $10.96.

