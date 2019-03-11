Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Director Mohan P. Ananda Sells 1,000 Shares

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $93,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of STMP stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.31. The company had a trading volume of 603,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.51. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $285.74.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $170.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.99 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 30.89%. Stamps.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STMP. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Stamps.com by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Stamps.com by 6,925.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Stamps.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stamps.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

STMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $300.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Maxim Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Stamps.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $265.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

