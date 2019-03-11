STAAR Surgical (STAA) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

STAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.04 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $31.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 33,930 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 36,842 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 68,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 22,918 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 174,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 96,475 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.