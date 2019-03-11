SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Holdings Lessened by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 191,424 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,936,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,465,000 after buying an additional 77,505 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 49,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.88. 285,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,180. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 157.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 157,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $9,357,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SS&C Technologies to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.93.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

