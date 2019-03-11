Spirent Communications Plc (SPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 163 ($2.13).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 152 ($1.99) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective (up from GBX 146 ($1.91)) on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Eric G. Hutchinson bought 168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £252 ($329.28). Also, insider Eric G. Hutchinson bought 214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £250.38 ($327.17). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 562 shares of company stock valued at $75,078.

Shares of LON:SPT traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 148.40 ($1.94). The stock had a trading volume of 826,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 131 ($1.71).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a GBX 2.08 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

