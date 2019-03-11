SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC) Shares Sold by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 868,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,935,000 after acquiring an additional 153,556 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 285,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 273,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,466,000 after acquiring an additional 120,848 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 228,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,412,000 after acquiring an additional 43,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 367.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 88,291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GXC opened at $96.19 on Monday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1 year low of $81.76 and a 1 year high of $117.60.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

